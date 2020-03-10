Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) dropped 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.65, approximately 9,465,174 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 6,669,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James raised Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $662,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 707,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after buying an additional 95,602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,025,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 457.6% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 862,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after buying an additional 707,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

