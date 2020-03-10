American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Down 9.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $136.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American Express traded as low as $96.93 and last traded at $98.29, 12,261,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 174% from the average session volume of 4,480,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.24.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

