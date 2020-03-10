American Express (NYSE:AXP) Trading 5.1% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

American Express (NYSE:AXP)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $103.36 and last traded at $103.30, 9,788,759 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 113% from the average session volume of 4,593,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.64.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

