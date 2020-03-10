American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Acquires $16,324,607.70 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 583,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $16,324,607.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,723,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,779. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 57,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

