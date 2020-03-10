American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Price Up 5.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) rose 5.2% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $29.20 and last traded at $29.18, approximately 6,705,518 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 2,155,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Specifically, COO Bryan Smith sold 17,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $512,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 583,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $16,324,607.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,388,701 shares of company stock worth $39,041,642. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 57,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

