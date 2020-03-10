American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands Corporation is a manufacturer and seller of firearms and accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The company’s product comprises pistols, revolvers, rifles, guns, handcuffs and firearm-related products and accessories. It sells its products under the brand name Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Centre and Performance Centre. American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly known as Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AOBC. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AOBC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. 1,928,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,651. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 458,284.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,447,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,297 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $3,245,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,704,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 324,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

