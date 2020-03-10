Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Down 11.9% After Insider Selling

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) was down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.36, approximately 3,213,353 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 3,212,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Specifically, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 358,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,720.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,003 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $133,676.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 378,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,892 shares of company stock worth $2,609,084. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12,246.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

