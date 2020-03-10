Analysts Anticipate First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) to Announce $0.51 EPS

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $33.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.51 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Community Bankshares an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, President Gary R. Mills acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,153 shares of company stock valued at $60,739. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 164,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCBC traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.26. 64,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,489. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

