Analysts Anticipate SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Shares of SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $23.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SB Financial Group an industry rank of 44 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have commented on SBFG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SBFG stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. 7,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,375. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $117.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 320,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 135,312 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,399,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 26,983 shares in the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

