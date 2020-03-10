Analysts Expect AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AzurRx BioPharma.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZRX shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 377.5% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 303,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 239,554 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 186,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.15. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

