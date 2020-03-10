Analysts Expect AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AzurRx BioPharma.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZRX shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 377.5% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 303,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 239,554 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 186,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.15. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.