Analysts Expect CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. CGI reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.84. 518,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,124. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.72. CGI has a one year low of $65.33 and a one year high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.