Analysts Expect eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. eBay reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.68.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $324,031,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,700 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in eBay by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $722,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,970 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in eBay by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,115,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $148,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,316,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.04. 15,416,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,955,413. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

