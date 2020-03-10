Analysts Set $44.00 Target Price for National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $44.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given National Bankshares an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKSH shares. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.40. 14,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $222.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

