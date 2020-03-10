Analysts Set HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Target Price at $43.88

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HDS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HDS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,580,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $42,419,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in HD Supply during the third quarter worth $39,175,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HD Supply by 917.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 931,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HD Supply by 1,540.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,778,000 after purchasing an additional 928,703 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HDS traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,718. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. HD Supply has a 12-month low of $33.24 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

