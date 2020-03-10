Analysts Set Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Price Target at $21.75

Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

HOMB stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.84. 1,242,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,390. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. Home Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In related news, CEO Tracy French acquired 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $16,149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,817,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 82,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 26,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 73,358 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

