Analysts Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Target Price at $176.40

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 2.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Insulet by 59.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 42,796 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 19,375.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of PODD traded up $7.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.53. The company had a trading volume of 693,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,076. Insulet has a twelve month low of $80.43 and a twelve month high of $219.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.84 and its 200-day moving average is $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,002.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

