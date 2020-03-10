Analysts Set Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Target Price at $38.63

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Jabil news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $200,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,313 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,969,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Jabil by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 23,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,329,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,144,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,154. Jabil has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

