Analysts Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Price Target at $45.56

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.61. 7,070,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $75.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 55.14%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

