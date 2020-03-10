Analysts Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Target Price at $19.88

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 251,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.80. 7,726,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

