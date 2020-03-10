Analysts Set Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Price Target at $15.13

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.13.

REPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -0.10. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.91. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. Equities analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Recro Pharma by 635.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Recro Pharma by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Recro Pharma by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.