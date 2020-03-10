Analysts Set Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Price Target at $27.10

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Williams Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after buying an additional 309,580 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Williams Companies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,029,000 after buying an additional 289,701 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 115,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.29. 33,574,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,554,959. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

