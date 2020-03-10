Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in CRESTWOOD, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on APLS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,251. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.63). On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,139.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

