Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Trading Down 11.9%

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) dropped 11.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.40, approximately 2,065,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,488,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

ARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 68.82%. The company had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.