AppCoins (APPC) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BiteBTC, HitBTC and Binance. AppCoins has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $89,879.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

