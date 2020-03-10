Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.10

Shares of Applied Graphene Materials PLC (LON:AGM) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 204659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18. The company has a market cap of $5.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58.

About Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc produces and sells graphene products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers graphene nanoplatelets; and graphene powder in a range of polymer matrices, including thermoset and thermoplastic, as well as adhesives, elastomers, oils, and aqueous and non-aqueous solutions.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Graphene Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Graphene Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.