Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) dropped 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.72, approximately 1,214,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 876,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.10 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $164.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

