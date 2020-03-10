Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 212,524 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $33,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.
