Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of APVO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 564,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $17.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 212,524 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $33,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

