ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Lowered to C$7.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARX. Stifel Firstegy upgraded ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities upgraded ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.50 target price on ARC Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.35.

Shares of TSE ARX traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.24. 6,928,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.53. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.63 and a 52-week high of C$9.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.68.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

