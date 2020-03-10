Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Trading Up 5.2% After Dividend Announcement

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.66, approximately 339,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 311,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACA shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.50.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $446.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 28.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 10.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 11.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 523,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

