Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $185.60

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 185.60 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 186 ($2.45), with a volume of 772894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.40 ($2.99).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 294.86 ($3.88).

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72. The company has a market capitalization of $343.11 million and a P/E ratio of 8.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 269.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 236.33.

In related news, insider Andrew C. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($31,307.55). Insiders have bought a total of 10,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,081 over the last ninety days.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile (LON:ARW)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

