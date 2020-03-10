Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 437.33 ($5.75).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Ascential to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ascential from GBX 568 ($7.47) to GBX 541 ($7.12) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

ASCL stock traded down GBX 33.20 ($0.44) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 264.20 ($3.48). The company had a trading volume of 4,683,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 364.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 365.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.05. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Ascential’s previous dividend of $1.80. Ascential’s payout ratio is currently 3.16%.

In other news, insider Duncan Painter bought 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £17,998.92 ($23,676.56).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

