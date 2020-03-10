Asian Fintech (AFIN) Market Capitalization Hits $2.03 Million

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. Asian Fintech has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $45,151.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Asian Fintech token can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asian Fintech Token Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin . Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

