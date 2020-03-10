Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATRO. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Astronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:ATRO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. 403,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Astronics has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $44.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Astronics will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Astronics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 319.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

