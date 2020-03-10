Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.20 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.85. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ATH. TD Securities lowered Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.80 to C$0.65 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Athabasca Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.67.

Shares of ATH traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,777. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a market cap of $109.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

