Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATHM. China International Capital cut Autohome to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research cut Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.66. The stock had a trading volume of 660,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,396. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.55 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 38.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Autohome in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the third quarter valued at about $171,343,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 165.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 13.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

