Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVA shares. Williams Capital raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of AVA stock traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $50.49. 609,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,746. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.48. Avista has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $52.79.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.31 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,008,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 192,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,060.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,842,270 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avista by 31,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

