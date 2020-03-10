Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Trading Down 11.2%

Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.66 and last traded at $66.11, 1,024,363 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 785,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAXN. JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,711.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.34.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 12,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $861,091.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,382 shares in the company, valued at $600,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $731,924.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,103.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,542 shares of company stock valued at $11,657,933 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,746,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 931.5% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after buying an additional 26,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

