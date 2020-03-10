Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $126.00

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 128.68 ($1.69), with a volume of 1575400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.68 ($1.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 176.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to pursue long term capital growth through investment principally in small Japanese companies. The Company invests principally in small Japanese company securities with either market capitalization or turnover less than approximately 150 billion Yens.

