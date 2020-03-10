BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BANF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. BancFirst has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.91. 287,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,149. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $713,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Neville sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $59,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,829.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,100 shares of company stock worth $155,172 over the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

