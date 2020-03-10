BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04.
OTCMKTS BDORY traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. 1,102,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,717. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.74. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.
About BANCO DO BRASIL/S
Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.