BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04.

OTCMKTS BDORY traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. 1,102,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,717. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.74. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

