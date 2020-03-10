Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Director Philip Orsino Purchases 13,000 Shares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) Director Philip Orsino purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$73.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$960,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,501,000.
Shares of TSE BMO traded up C$2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$75.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,116,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,679. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.52. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$71.77 and a one year high of C$106.51. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 47.09%.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.
