Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of BANR stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 319,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,390. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $139.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Banner will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

