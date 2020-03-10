Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives €64.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.94 ($74.35).

Several brokerages have commented on BAS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of ETR:BAS traded down €6.22 ($7.23) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €47.11 ($54.77). 16,383,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.38. Basf has a 1 year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 1 year high of €74.61 ($86.76).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

