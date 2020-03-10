Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) Lowered to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Basic Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Basic Energy Services stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. 408,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,965. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21. Basic Energy Services has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $5.17.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

