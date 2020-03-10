Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

Several research firms recently commented on BHC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of BHC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,627,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,608. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 752,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

