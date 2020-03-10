Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$2.50. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

BTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.75 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.44.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTE traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.64. 23,046,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,692,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.12 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.57 and a 1-year high of C$3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Trudy Marie Curran purchased 29,240 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.