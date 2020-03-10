BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Joseph Lyga Buys 1,711 Shares

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Joseph Lyga purchased 1,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.77 per share, for a total transaction of $18,427.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,442.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Lyga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Joseph Lyga purchased 200 shares of BCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,508.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 70,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,806. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 160,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 103,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

