Bean Cash Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $24.43, $5.60 and $50.98. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000144 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,501,275,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $5.60, $18.94, $24.68, $13.77, $7.50, $20.33, $50.98, $51.55, $24.43, $32.15 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.