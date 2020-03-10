Bee Token Trading 49.5% Higher This Week (BEE)

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Bee Token has a total market capitalization of $131,376.83 and approximately $100.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bee Token has traded up 49.5% against the US dollar. One Bee Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bee Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.12 or 0.02494010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00214350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00124759 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Bee Token Profile

Bee Token was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,629,159 tokens. The official message board for Bee Token is medium.com/@thebeetoken . The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bee Token is www.beetoken.com . Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bee Token

Bee Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bee Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bee Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bee Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.