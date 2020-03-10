Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research firms have commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Longbow Research raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cross Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Belden by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Belden by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Belden by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter.

BDC traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.75. 666,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,010. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Belden has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $62.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

